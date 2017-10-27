Toyota Not Ready to Say Goodbye to the World Endurance Championship

Porsche and Audi have said goodbye to the World Endurance Championship, but Toyota will likely not follow suit. Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota’s motorsport boss, says the company is “looking to stay” in the World Endurance Championship, although no final decision has been made.

“Once things have calmed down, we will make a decision, but we will probably continue to be racing in a new top-flight class which they are looking to create,” said Tomoyama, according to Motorsport.com. “We are looking to stay—and only with the goal of winning.”

Toyota’s decision on whether or not to continue in the next season will depend on the passing of new rules that still haven’t been confirmed. The initial plan is to give factory hybrid cars a fuel-mileage advantage equal to one lap at Le Mans, which would benefit Toyota.

Porsche and Audi are now focusing on Formula E instead of WEC and Le Mans. Right now, that leaves Toyota as the only major manufacturer in the top level of endurance prototype racing. If it sticks with WEC, Toyota will likely build a new race car for the 2020/2021 season.

WEC organizers are set to review new rules in December, so we should have a better idea on Toyota’s plans around that time.