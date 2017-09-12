Toyota Hilux “Invincible 50” Celebrates 50 Years of Kicking Global Butt

Toyota Hilux pickup trucks are legendary for the durability and reliability they have displayed around the world since 1968.
In the U.S., the Hilux name was dropped in the mid-1970s in favor of simply “truck” until the arrival of the Tacoma name in 1995.
Everywhere else, however, it’s still called a Hilux (or HiLux, in Australia). To celebrate 50 years of kicking ass around the globe, a special Hilux “Invincible 50” show truck is now on display at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Since its inception, Toyota says global sales of the Hilux have reached over 18 million units—not too shabby.
The silver Hilux “Invincible 50” special edition sports matte black with a splash of red graphics high over its sidebars, a black front under-run, black roll bar, and black wheel arch moldings. It rolls on 18-inch matte black alloy wheels fitted with beefy BF Goodrich all terrain tires.
Inside, the pickup gets a plastic bed liner and a large toolbox, model-specific scuff plates, floor mats, and a leather hand brake—all black, of course.
No other details were provide about the special edition truck, but we imagine it packs a 2.7-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine or a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel one that’s mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, but that’s really just our wishful thinking.
Toyota states that Hilux European sales are expected to top 40,600 units in 2017, which should best the previous record of 40,104 set back in 2007.
Keep on truckin’ Toyota!
