Toyota GR Super Sport Concept Revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon 2018

Last month, Toyota teased a new sports car concept called the GR Super Sport, and we speculated it could be essentially a Le Mans prototype racer for the road. The concept just debuted at Tokyo Auto Salon 2018, and it seems our assessment was correct.

The GR Super Sport Concept was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Japanese automaker’s motorsports and performance arm, as a next-gen “super sports car.” Rather than take an existing production car and massage it into a sports car, Toyota Gazoo Racing took what it has learned from racing at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship and applied it to a no-compromise vehicle designed from the ground up, according to Gazoo Racing president Shigeki Tomoyama.

The result is an LMP-looking coupe powered by a twin-turbo 2.4-liter V-6 hybrid system developed from the Toyota TS050 Hybrid’s powertrain. The system uses most of the same parts as the TS050 and produces a combined 986 hp, Toyota says.

“Although it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, I hope that the GR Super Sport Concept will give you a taste of what we aim to achieve with our next-generation sports cars,” Tomoyama said in a release.

We hope we don’t have to wait too long, as having another race car-derived hypercar to face off with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG Project One and Aston Martin Valkyrie would make for one hell of a comparison test.