Toyota Gazoo Racing Teases the GR Super Sport Concept

A few months ago, Toyota officially launched a new sporty sub-brand, the GR Sport Series, in Japan. Built in partnership with Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s motorsports division, the GR Sport Series is supposed to inject a much-needed dose of fun into Toyota’s mostly dull lineup. But at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, we’ll get to see something much more exciting than the GR-tuned Yaris GRMN.

Toyota released a teaser image today showing what looks like a Le Mans prototype race car. Toyota calls it the GR Super Sport Concept, and the short press release that accompanied the image suggests that this isn’t the brand’s next LMP car. Instead, it appears to be an LMP-inspired street car.

Details are extremely scarce at the moment, but by calling the GR Super Sport Concept “a concept car [that] originate[d] from participation in the WEC,” Toyota makes it sound like this Le Mans-inspired concept is something other than an actual race car. The next line explains that it’s meant to be “one example of how technological feedback acquired through motorsports activities is incorporated.”

The release doesn’t say what it will be incorporated into, and it doesn’t help that it appears to be the English language version of a release originally written in Japanese, but we’d be willing to bet Toyota means this is a street-legal concept. Unfortunately, we won’t know whether or not Toyota and Gazoo Racing intend to actually build any production versions of the GR Super Sport Concept until the car officially debuts later next month at Tokyo Auto Salon.

Considering the fact that we’re talking about Toyota here, we’re betting it stays a concept, but you never know. Who would have thought Toyota would ever sell a 207-hp rally-inspired Yaris?