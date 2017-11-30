Toyota FT-AC Concept Aims for Subaru’s Turf

Toyota, known for popular off-road vehicles such as the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and the discontinued FJ Cruiser, is getting ready to venture into Subaru’s turf with its next off-roader, the Future Toyota Adventure Vehicle (FT-AC). Making its debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and building off the FT-4X concept from earlier this year, the FT-AC is a compact crossover that “is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways.” This is not a rugged body-on-frame SUV but instead a capable crossover with some cool, unique features.
Just by looking at the concept, most will be able to see how this vehicle has been designed for off-road use, thanks to the large fender flares, skidplates, huge roof rack, all-terrain tires, and integrated bike rack. That’s right—the back of the FT-AC features a retractable bike rack integrated into the rear bumper. Even more impressive, the vehicle’s foglights can be removed and used for portable lighting; you can even attach them to your bike for a night ride.
The exterior mirrors feature integrated infrared cameras that can also be removed and mounted off of the vehicle. An integrated Wi-Fi hot spot automatically uploads the recorded footage to a cloud-based storage system, where it can be edited and then posted using a mobile device. The system also has the capability to livestream footage.
The large safari-style roof rack holds plenty of gear but also features front LED lights that provide extra visibility at night and can even act as a flash for the integrated cameras. Like the front LED lights, the rear-facing LED roof rack lights can assist during nighttime adventures and can be controlled using a mobile device. If you find yourself off the beaten path, a GPS system will help you get back on track.
Although still a concept, the FT-AC should come equipped with a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, a variable terrain-response system, and the ability to lock any of the four wheels. We expect the crossover to be powered by a small turbocharged four-cylinder engine and likely an available hybrid powertrain. The concept is built around a long wheelbase with a wide track and is pictured in Prospect Green with Fortress Gray accents.
The FT-AC could be a preview to the upcoming redesigned RAV4 crossover. Or it could hint at an off-road crossover that is similar in size to the RAV4 but has a higher price tag thanks to its added capabilities.
