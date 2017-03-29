Toyota FT-4X Concept Hints at a Future Off-Roader

Toyota released an obscure teaser for a concept it will reveal at the New York auto show in April. The vehicle, dubbed the FT-4X concept, could preview a future off-roader from Toyota. Those 18-inch Goodyear 225/55 tires certainly look up to the task.

Although not as cryptic as teasers we’ve seen for the upcoming Dodge Demon, also debuting in New York, Toyota’s latest teaser is a head-scratcher. The concept could be Toyota’s way of gauging public reaction for an FJ Cruiser replacement. Although the FJ Cruiser suffered from lackluster fuel economy and sold in small numbers, its reputation as a weekend dirt warrior could make it worthy of an encore. Production on the beloved off-roader ended after the 2014 model year.

Of course, it’s also quite possible that the FT-4X previews an entirely different vehicle or vehicle variant. The model follows the nomenclature of the FT-1 supercar concept, in which FT stands for Future Toyota. We’ll learn much more when the Toyota FT-4X debuts April 12 ahead of the New York auto show opening to the public.

Along with the concept, Toyota will debut two freshened vehicles in New York. The 2018 Sienna receives an updated look and new standard safety features, while the 2018 Yaris also benefits from a visual and technological makeover.