2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V-6

This year the Toyota Camry, long the poster child of No Boring Cars rejects, came to us with a bit more style, two-tone paint, red leather seats, and noise, vibration, and harshness levels minimal enough to make the Lexus ES seem superfluous.

Although most of its competition has shifted to four-cylinder-only powertrains, this 2018 Toyota Camry had the optional 301-horsepower V-6 coupled to an eight-speed automatic. It’s supremely smooth, offering up a full-throttle whirr that only subtly interrupts the quietest cabin in the segment. This is the sort of sedan you want for cross-country trips, as long as you drive only on interstates.

“Very smooth,” contributor Marc Noordeloos said. “A big step up from Camry models of the past. Solid, with decent steering except when under power. The steering is slightly corrupted by the strong V-6.”

Pro racer Andy Pilgrim agreed: “Excellent all-around car. Looks stand out a little more than before. They’ll sell a million, and I can see why.”

In fact, if the Toyota Camry can maintain its present sales levels amid the onslaught of trucks and SUVs, it should sell about 1.75 million over its five-year product cycle.

Online editor Ed Tahaney figured Toyota’s latest formula was good enough to make our All-Stars list. “I think the late, great Prince said it best, but the all-new Toyota Camry is one sexy expletive. It has my vote.”

Were Tahaney’s feelings about the 2018 Toyota Camry shared by the rest of the 2018 All-Stars judges? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.