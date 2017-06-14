Touring Stuttgart’s Motorworld Complex

If you’ve followed the progress on our recent short excursion in Germany, you’ll remember we drove the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, visited the Nurburgring, and checked in at both the Porsche and the Mercedes Museum. The latter are both located in Stuttgart, and after a long day walking among Porsche and Mercedes’ greatest hits, we were ready for our hotel bed. As it happened, there would be no rest for the weary, as our overnight destination, Stuttgart’s Motorworld, turned out to be one of the biggest gearhead hotspots we’ve ever seen.

Lodging for the night was at the aptly named V8 Hotel, which offers automotive-themed suites in varying degrees of fervor. We stayed in a regular suite, which featured a large blow-up image of the sky and scattered images of motorsport hung about the room. In the bathroom: a green bar of handsoap shaped like a VW Beetle.

For some extra coin, V8 Hotel’s got over-the-top suites that offer the rare opportunity to spend the night in a bed with a Mercedes or Cadillac grille fascia at its foot. Don’t believe us? Check out the themed rooms on the hotel’s website. To some, the idea of a Madonna Inn for gearheads might come off as a little tacky; we found the concept so goofy we couldn’t help but laugh.

Connected to the V8 Hotel was a series of modern warehouses housing a deeply interesting assortment of retail spaces, workshops, and meeting/conference rooms. However, taking up most of the space were rows and rows of cars. More specifically, a collection of exotic and classic cars, each significant in its own way.

The first warehouse was brimmed with lines of vintage Mercedes-Benz, mostly from the Pre-War era. My German is a little rusty (read: non-existent), but from the looks of the signage in the area and the Merc’s info placards, this space is occupied by a classic car broker.

For the most part, each car was in impeccable condition. Like most of the cars in the facility, they weren’t separated by ropes, allowing us to walk among the cars and get a closer peek at the interiors. The focus was mainly on Mercedes, but there was a smaller section of Porsches, BMWs, MGs, and Austin-Healeys to the side.

The connecting hangar was overwhelming. The wall on the immediate left of the entrance is an unbroken line of small-ish dealerships and car workshops. Sandwiched among the specialty shops were McLaren of Stuttgart, Bentley of Stuttgart, and Lamborghini of Stuttgart, each with its own retail space.

McLaren had two or three cars on display behind glass, while a large assortment of Lamborghinis and Bentleys sat on the warehouse floor, free for us to walk around and explore. Most were new models produced in the past few years, but a lone Diablo SV sat outside the dealership’s glass front while a black Countach menaced us from behind the glass door of the service area.

It looked like McLaren was limited to just the one floor-level showroom, but Lamborghini and Bentley extended to the second floor walkway. After vaulting up the metal staircase, we ran into a small plinth packed with three Bentley Continental GTs, guarding the adjacent glass door that hid a trio of blacked-out Lamborghinis — two Huracans, and a Murcielago.

Segmenting the entire space are bi-level blocks of glass-fronted car storage. In separate cubicles, exotic cars are lined up like some hybrid modern art exhibit at a zoo. Unlike the cars on the floor, these are blocked off from direct visitor access, but that didn’t stop us from pressing our face up against the glass.

Everything was stored here – from the cream of the exotic crop to the dowdiest of British sports cars. In one of the first storage areas, we found a mothballed Ferrari F40 wearing a criminally thick layer of dust. Two red Ferrari car covers in proximity hid a Ferrari Enzo and another F40.

In other cubicles, a DKW Monza sat next to an MGA, which in turn was a neighbor with a bright yellow Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV. In another cubicle line, the cars included an Aston Martin DB5, Porsche 911 R, and Jaguar XJ220, to name a few.

While we walked amongst the cars, mouth agape, the exterior parking lot of Motorworld was in a perpetual state of eruption, playing host to enthusiasts meeting up in a crazy variety of cars and motorcycles. Everything from classic BMWs to a brand new Camaro ZL1 was on hand. As I sat in my room that night, I could hear the echoes of revved engines and squealed tires coming from right outside my window.

We’re not quite sure what to make of Stuttgart’s Motorworld, but we’d have to say it’s one of the coolest concentrations of the hobby that we’ve encountered thus far.