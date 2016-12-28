Top 10 Most Google-Searched Brands of 2016

Google has released its “Year in Search” results, revealing the top searches of the year in multiple different categories. In the automotive realm, Honda came out the winner.

Honda topped the list of the most Google-searched car brands this year in the U.S. Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Lamborghini, and Volvo rounded out the top five, and most of Honda’s rivals were nowhere to be found on the list.

Honda Mercedes-Benz Tesla Lamborghini Volvo Ford Jaguar Bentley Maserati Rolls-Royce

It’s surprising that Honda is one of the only non-luxury, non-exotic car companies to crack the top 10. But it’s hard to deny Honda had a big year as it continued to roll out new Civic variants and introduced a fifth-generation CR-V crossover.

Last year, Chevrolet was the most searched car company in the U.S. Dodge followed in second, while Honda trailed in third.

According to Google Trends data, search interest in Honda this year was particularly high in California, North Carolina, and Georgia. Check out the full “Year in Search” list for more detailed information on search trends for the top 10 automakers, as well as search trends for categories other than car brands.