Top Six Racecars from the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Sports Racing Class

The Sports Racing class at the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion should really be called the Porsche Racing class as of the 40 or so entries this year, 27 carry the Stuttgart crest. As most are Porsches, and are worth quite a pretty penny thanks to the last decade of ludicrous Porsche prices, here are our top six favorite cars in the class. FYI, 90 percent are Porsches.

1. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR

Costing just $22,500 when ordered new, a heck of a lot in 1973, the Porsche 911 Carrera RSR took a standard Carrera RS, added the Conversion Order 491, and produced a genuine racecar that’s still the envy of most well-put together garages. To get behind the wheel now costs between $900,000 to $1.1 million making that original $22,500 look like a steal.

2. 1970 Porsche 911 ST

While not the full-tilt Carrera 2.7 RS package, the 911 ST was meant to navigate the ever-changing rules of FIA GT racing. By decreasing the engine size, it featured a 2.2-liter flat-six engine that developed a satisfactory 180 horsepower, and heavily reducing the weight, the 911 ST was able to yield a huge advantage for Porsche.

3. 1976 Porsche 935 K3

While the 935 had storied success, it’s perhaps most well-known for playing its part in securing Paul Newman and Dick Barbour’s Le Mans win in 1979. In K3 spec, the 935 produced anywhere between 750-800 horsepower thanks to 22 psi of boost and according to those who drove them, were an absolute animal. Let’s hope the driver has their wits about them this year.

4. 1977 Porsche 911 Carerra

It isn’t a hot RSR, nor is it a true bred racing car like the 935 K3, yet the 1977 911 Carrera is descended from the long lineage of Porsche racing cars which means, not matter what configuration, you know you’ll have a competent performer. It’s just a simple, honest, perfect 911.

5. 1974 BMW CSL

Nicknamed the “Batmobile,” the 1974 BMW E9 3.0 CSL was a homologation special that raced in European Touring Car Championship as well as the storied Deutsche Rennsport Meisterschaft, or DTM Championship. It also secured a class victory at Le Mans, and raced in the IMSA GT Championship with Sam Posey, Brian Redman, and Ronnie Peterson all winning races throughout the season.

6. 1981 Porsche 924 GTR

This isn’t your normal Porsche. The engine is in the wrong place. It’s the wrong cylinder count. And it has pop-up headlights, which are so very un-Porsche-like. Yet, the 924 GTR is undoubtedly cool with a tuned 375 horsepower engine, massive flares, a gigantic hood intake, and turbofan wheels. It’s not the most popular Porsche, but it definitely deserves your attention.