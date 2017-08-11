Top Six Cars Racing in the Pre-1940 Class at the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion

The upcoming 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion brings together some of the best looking, best sounding, and best performing racecars ever to grace a race track. Over the course of the weekend, hundreds of cars spanning decades of motorsport history will descend on Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and once again do battle and be driven as they were meant to so many years ago.

While many will undoubtedly flock to the event for the chance to see classic 911s, rare Le Mans-winning Mazdas, and multi-million dollar Ferraris race, skid, and go head-to-head with one another, one smaller group that doesn’t have such a rabid fan base should definitely be a part of your weekend schedule: the Pre-War class. Here are our top six cars to look out for over the Reunion weekend.

1. 1932 Alfa Romeo Monza

The Monza is one of the most iconic Alfas in existence. Just gaze at its beauty, nevertheless try not to drool too much; current prices for a pristine example range between $2 million and $5 million.

2. 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C

Both Le Mans and Spa were no match to the 2.3-liter supercharged V-8 that supplies power to this gorgeous piece of metal. On race day, try not to get in its way, as it will decimate the competition.

3. 1939 Lagonda V-12

While not your typical race car, the Lagonda V-12 is distilled pre-war loveliness. The sensual styling, beautiful grille, and that glorious V-12 just make for one hell of a sight on Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. No one has ever been more fabulous.

4. 1946 Delage D6-3L Grand Prix

Originally built between 1930-1940, and then between 1946-1953, the Delage D6 was reintroduced to the public only a year after World War II ended. It used a six-cylinder engine that produced just 90 horsepower, but given the nearly immediate resumption of production after WWII, the Delage must be commended.

5. 1938 Talbot-Lago T26C

While the car couldn’t fully hang with the top tier teams at Le Mans before the war, after the conflict — and a host of engine redesigns that included a new 4.5-liter engine that produced 210 horsepower — the team went on to win Grand Prix races as well as Le Mans.

6. 1931 Bugatti Type 51

The Bugatti Type 51 makes just 160 horsepower from a supercharged 2.3-liter twin-cam straight-eight with no safety measures to speak of. It’s a death machine in the best possible way.

Click here to see the full list of entires in the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which runs from Thursday, 8/17 through Sunday, 8/20, and be sure to watch our race day live stream on Saturday and Sunday.