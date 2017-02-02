A Toolbox for the Dodge Demon?

Whatever the Dodge Demon turns out to be, once it’s unveiled at the New York International Auto Show, we can be sure it’s going to be a serious factory street-legal drag racer. The latest teaser video from the boffins at Dodge pictures no car, but instead, a sort of demonic The Stig opening a parts box to fetch out a cordless impact wrench, a torque wrench, and a hydraulic floor jack.

Next scene shows The Demonic Stig with two detached, mounted tires on a garage floor and a tire pressure gauge. The teaser ends with a Demon-branded lock-box big enough to hold a couple of wheels and tires, and all these tools.

For all you autocrossers and fellow sports car types, this is the weekend drag racer’s equivalent of taping up the headlamps and taping numbers on the doors. With the Dodge Demon, the do-it-yourselfer will want to switch out the fat front tires used for the street with a pair of front-runner drag wheels and tires, too narrow and slippery for the drive to the local dragstrip. And unlike in most sports cars, there should be room for a couple of mounted tires in the Challenger-Demon’s trunk.

The presumably bespoke tools and the big box recall the sort of personalization Dodge boffins put into the last batch of Vipers, produced in 2016. The Challenger-based Dodge Demon looks like the brand’s next big thing for well-heeled weekend racers who like cool toys.

These weekly teasers are working for Dodge. They build buzz and web traffic by getting us to study and re-study each video, recalling how the Los Angeles Times treated the phenomenon of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” – the newspaper ran a frame-by-frame analysis of each episode’s video the morning after the TV show.

“Twin Peaks” fans will have to wait until May for brand-new episodes. We only have to wait until the New York International Auto Show in April before we get all the details on the Dodge Demon.