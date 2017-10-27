Tom Brady Designs Limited-Run Aston Martin Vanquish S Convertible

After signing on to promote Aston Martin earlier this year, Tom Brady has created a special-edition Vanquish S. Only 12 copies will be made, coinciding with his jersey number for the New England Patriots.

Brady chose a dark color scheme for his Vanquish S, which is being made by Aston Martin’s Q division for customized cars. A deep blue exterior—called Ultramarine Black—complements a Dark Knight leather interior. Each car gets a “TB12” badge on the fender, embossed on the headrests, and as a pull tab in the rear of the car, highlighted in California Poppy.

The models also feature steering-wheel mounted paddle shifter tips made of California Poppy leather. Brady’s signature can be found on the sill plates of the 12 vehicles, all of which are convertibles.

Like the regular Vanquish S, the special edition packs a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine making 580 hp. This unit comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Top speed is 201 mph.

Those who want to get their hands on a copy will have to wait until football season is over (or nearly over). Deliveries of the Aston Martin Vanquish S “Tom Brady Signature Edition” begin sometime in the first quarter of 2018.