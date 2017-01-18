Catching Up With: Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG Chief Executive

Tobias Moers became the chief executive of Mercedes-AMG in October of 2013, having first joined Mercedes in 1994. We sat down with him at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Automobile Magazine: 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of AMG. How have things changed?

Tobias Moers: What we did in the past 10 or 15 years is the most important thing. Before that, I think AMG was well known for high torque and high power. Good at straight-line performance but if a corner was coming, it would be a bit different! It’s now all about the package — the driving dynamics and innovative products. We’ve changed it (again) in the last 3 years, now being the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz. We tripled our volume in the last 3 years and 2016 was the 3rd year in a row with over 40% growth.

AM: With the new supercar you’ve announced, what is the competitive and price point target?

TM: Two-point-something million EURO. To be honest, there is no benchmark. We want to have a car that is different. There is no sense in us having another V-8 or V-12 supercar. That’s why we thought it would be a clever idea to have a Formula One powertrain in a street-legal hypercar. So, now we will do that.

AM: How do you create an engineering team to build such a car?

TM: Regarding the powertrain, everything takes place in Brixworth (Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains — HPP — in England). Those are our Formula 1 (engine) guys. They know everything about the engine and powertrain. Regarding the vehicle engineering, we have our engineering partners and we are very close with those partners.

AM: Tell us more about the involvement of Mercedes HPP with Mercedes-AMG overall.

TM: We work together with HPP on many things. The Formula 1 engine uses a split turbo — an electric motor between the compressor and the turbine. That’s what we apply for the hypercar — Project 1, as we call it. One mission of the hypercar is the image of having it, which is very good for the brand. But we also want to open the door with our definition of future performance. Performance hybrid — what is our understanding of electrified powertrain. So, we’re working with HPP on ideas, technologies, etc.

AM: Does the actual F1 team in Brackley (UK) have any involvement with road cars?

TM: We have some discussions and support as far as aerodynamics.

AM: Talk to us about the Mercedes-AMG relationship with Aston Martin.

TM: Still the same. We supply the engine (upcoming V-8 engine for Aston). Mercedes supplies the electronics platform architecture. For AMG, it’s only the engine — at least for now.

AM: The new Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon is confirmed for the USA. Do other AMG hatchbacks/wagons makes sense in the USA — say, the A45 and C63?

TM: The E63 wagon makes sense. The C-Class wagon may be too small, I don’t know. I would like to have the A45 in the U.S., if the A-Class platform is capable of doing. Maybe in the future it’s possible. But that’s just speculation.

AM: You’ve played around with the marketing and naming of cars like C43 and E43. They now look to be considered 100% proper AMG cars. Does this dilute the top-spec AMG models?

TM: To be honest, they’re 100% AMG. Every ‘43’ has an AMG-engineering front axle and different steering. Everything is done by us. On the C43, for instance, the suspension and kinematics are changed compared to the C400. There’s a total different mapping of the engine and transmission. You can feel the AMG spirit in every car. My biggest passion is to make sure that every AMG product is a true AMG. Yes, we had a little bit of a misunderstanding in the beginning (with the names). It was confusing for everybody. Marketing wanted to be a little bit careful about AMG, putting the name on there. These same people came back after driving the cars and they said it’s a real AMG — put AMG on it.

AM: How do SUVs and crossovers fit into the AMG brand?

TM: AMG has influence over the next-generation (base) vehicles. We have to make sure those cars will drive in a very dynamic way, a competitive way. We recently brought the GLC43 to the market, as a coupe and an SUV. The rumor that there will be a GLC63 is not wrong.

AM: What is the future of Black Series models?

TM: Black Series is still part of our brand but we’ve raised the bar very high with the (AMG) C-Class coupe and GT R. The C63 coupe is better on the track than every previous Black Series in that segment. The (Mercedes-AMG) GT R does a 7:11 on the Nordschleife when driven by an independent journalist. That is really fast. So, we collect everything that we have as far as ideas for a Black Series and now we are focused on the GT (“Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series”). A Black Series must be different. It must be something you don’t expect. Simply putting additional wings onto a GT R is not the way.

AM: Does the actual ‘Black Series’ name have a future?

TM: Yes.

AM: How does AMG fit into a growing green initiative?

TM: We take a lot of care as far as being more efficient with every car we bring to the market compared to its predecessor. The future is going to be electrified powertrains. I know. We know. It’s up to us to ensure that AMG has a future. Electrified powertrains give us opportunities for extra power and efficiency. Beyond 2020, that’s going to be the path. The hypercar is going to be about true performance but it’s going to be a hybrid with 25 km of (electric) range. It will give you an understanding of how we’d like to define the future of performance.

AM: Porsche has been successful with cars like the Cayman GT4 and 911 R — back-to-basics cars. Is there a place for similar models at AMG?

TM: Yes.

AM: Will you build one?

TM: Let’s wait and see. Keep an eye on us!