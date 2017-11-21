To Protect and Plug? Ford Reveals Fusion Energi Police Plug-in Hybrid

After debuting a hybrid cop car earlier this year, Ford is now revealing a plug-in version. The new vehicle boasts a range of more than 500 miles, 21 of which can be traveled on battery power alone.

Unlike the traditional hybrid model, this is not a pursuit-rated vehicle. Instead, it is designed for police chiefs, detectives, and other government personnel.

Based on the Fusion Energi, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan has a gasoline-electric powertrain. On battery power alone, the vehicle can travel 21 miles on a single charge and hit up to 85 mph. Making this possible is a 7.6-kilowatt-hour battery that can be recharged in just 2.5 hours on a 240-volt charger, just like on the Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid available to everyday consumers.

“This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager, in a statement.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find heavy-duty cloth front seats with reduced bolsters and vinyl seats in the back. There is also a top tray for mounting equipment as well as a police engine-idle feature and rear anti-stab plates. Some of the most unique pieces of equipment include a trunk ventilation system and a feature that turns off interior lighting.

Ford also debuted an F-150 Police Responder earlier this year. This pursuit pickup is suited for sheriffs’ departments, the U.S. Border Patrol, departments of natural resources, and other authorities who work in wilderness or mountainous areas.

The plug-in hybrid cop car will be available to order in December, though sales officially start next summer.