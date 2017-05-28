Tiny Car Art

In a world where your mail, music, and phone fit in your pocket, there’s almost certainly room in there for art as well. Nothing has made that easier than Instagram, where artists the world over constantly share their creations. This month we’ve whittled down that endless crop to three creators who, through their originality and imagination, take us back to the adventure-rich days of childhood when we’d never be caught without a dream-inspiring toy car in our possession.

Tiny Cars Project

You can’t help but do a double take at the goofy, blobbish outgrowths of José Quintela’s boredom. Each of these weird bumper-mobiles looks like it’s ready to click on and zip on its merry way. Portugal-based photographer Quintela was playing with Instagram’s Layout function when he decided to create a mirror image of a car’s wheel and fold it on itself. “I was trying to make a perfect circle with different shapes, and then I liked the fact I had a wheel with a kind of futuristic-looking car around it,” Quintela says. “After that I couldn’t stop.” He quickly realized it’s the setting that makes the image. “Horizontal lines and a rich background. The diversity is what makes it cool.”

Travelling Cars

@travellingcars

London-based Swiss photographer Kim Leuenberger has been to 23 countries in the last year alone, and her miniature vintage cars are always along for the ride. For the last seven years she’s been staging Bugs, Microbuses, Minis, and more in stunning outdoor tableaus. Often loaded up with roof racks full of tiny surfboards, skis, or canoes, the well-traveled stars of her Instagram feed make us want to ford rivers and climb mountains with our own heaps of junk. For Leuenberger, the joy of exploration and discovery is what lends life to her tiny car photography. “A car for me is not about speed,” she says. “I see faces in them, so they become little companions. The photos are about seeing everything with fresh, new eyes. I never want to lose that naive outlook.”

Matchbox Art

@matchboxart

Whether it’s cars, sneakers, or famous landmarks, these fascinatingly detailed portraits have an endearing matter-of-factness. The real genius behind South African artist Huzaifah Hathurani’s micro-paintings is the way he composes his images with a sense of craft and scale. Little tubes of paint, colored pencils, and needlelike brushes not only expose the machinery behind how Hathurani creates his images, but even on a cellphone the viewer understands how tiny they truly are. Like real Matchbox cars, we want to collect every last one of them.

Photography courtesy of artists