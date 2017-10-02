Three Things We Love About the 2018 Honda Accord

The all-new 2018 Honda Accord offers a mighty midsized sedan at a good price that’s easy to love.

Honda’s 10th-generation Accord ditched the V-6 engine option and now offers turbocharged engines—a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder that packs either 192 hp or 252 hp, with 192 lb-ft of torque and 273 lb-ft of torque, respectively.

The smaller four comes standard with a CVT, while a new 10-speed automatic backs the larger of the two. Both can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, too.

For 2018, the Accord starts at $24,445 and goes on sale later this month. Here are our three favorite things about the latest four-door sedan from Honda.

1. It’s made in the USA.

Yep. How cool is that? The 2018 Honda Accord is built in the Buckeye State—Marysville, Ohio, to be precise—along with the super sporty Acura NSX. The two new turbo engines are built in nearby town of Anna. In addition, the thrifty, third generation hybrid will also be made in Ohio once again.

2. It’s loaded with standard safety technology.

Standard Honda Sensing advanced safety systems now include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera. Not bad at all.

3. The knobs are back!

It has knobs, not just one but two! And not just one for the volume, but also another one for tuning—yes, we get excited over little things like that but this is big. Have you ever tried changing stations or turning up the volume with a touch screen while driving? It’s a pain in the—you know what. It also gets a single-screen infotainment system that replaces the old two-screen fiasco. Thank you Honda. Now if only the rest of the completion can get on board with this old school request and we’ll have an awesome trend.

Bonus: The new hybrid offers plenty of cargo space.

After a couple of years of production in Japan, the Accord Hybrid is being built once again in Marysville. It’s new hybrid powertrain features a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid has a new, more compact intelligent power unit that contains the battery pack and it now resides under the rear floor instead of the trunk. This preserves cargo space of 16.7 cubic feet—which should offer plenty of room for all your stuff.

