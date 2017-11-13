Three Things We Love About the 2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet 2.0T Quattro

EL SEGUNDO, California—These days there are not a whole lot of choices out there if you are shopping around for a convertible. The Mazda Miata can be too small if you are over 6’ tall and the ones offered by Mercedes-Benz tend to be boat-sized.

But if you are looking for a serious contender, look no further than the 2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet—it’s just right for us. We recently tested a fully loaded one with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine under its beefy hood and easily fell for it.

Aside from its updated grille and the fact that it is 55 pounds lighter and a half a second quicker than its predecessor—here are three things we love about it.

1) It’s a convertible! For starters you won’t mistake this Audi A5 for a Chrysler Sebring—well maybe at night, but probably the best thing about this A5 is that it’s a cabriolet. Living in Southern California—or any place with lots of great weather—a drop-top is a must for sun worshippers. The soft top drops in 15 seconds and closes in 18 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. It’s not as well insulated as the tops you’ll find in most Mercedes-Benz cabriolets, but it is well stitched and insulated to provide a decent sound barrier when it is up.

2) The engine rocks. Sure, it only has four cylinders, but that’s all you really need—trust us. The A5’s turbo-four delivers 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. It is well mated and synced to a super smooth seven-speed automatic transmission, moving around town with a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds. And it gets decent gas mileage of 24/34 mpg city/highway miles to boot. (But if you must have more, the Audi S5 Cabriolet packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that offers 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.)

3) The interior is superb. The seats of the A5 are wrapped in tasty Nougat Brown leather that contrast nicely with its Florett Silver Metallic exterior paint and black cloth top. It seats four passengers—two adults up front and two children (or a dog) in the rear—and offers 10-way adjustability with four-way lumbar support for the driver. Best feature are the A/C and heat blowers built into the headrests at neck level to keep you cool or toasty.

Bonus: The navigation system is amazing. Audi’s optional 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display (it’s standard if you opt for the pricey Prestige trim) is one of the best navigation systems on the planet and well worth the extra cash. It’s simple to use and the map details are amazingly bright, sharp, and easy to read.