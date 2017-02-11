Three Standout Cars From Upcoming Gooding & Co. Amelia Island Sale

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is right around the corner, and auction houses are gearing up for a block of sales that always accompany the show festivities. Gooding & Company is one of the biggest contenders on the sale circuit, and it’s bringing a whole bundle of noteworthy cars to Florida. Here are three standouts from the upcoming sale:

1989 Mazda 767B

$1,800,000 – $2,400,000

During the mad, mad era of Group C prototype racing that peaked in the early 1990s, Mazda was hitting its stride. At its peak, the Japanese automaker won an overall victory at Le Mans in 1991 with its mighty 787B prototype. To this day, it remains the only Japanese car to take the overall victory, and the only car to be powered by a rotary powerplant.

Gooding’s 767B that’s up for grabs is the immediate predecessor to the 787B, carrying much of the same technology, design, and engineering as the 787. This particular 767B was a factory-backed example, winning a significant portion of the GTP class races. This 767 is in immaculate condition, having just emerged from Mazda’s restoration facility.

1993 Porsche 964 Carrera 3.8 RSR

$1,200,000 – $1,400,000

The 964 3.8 RSR is one of the all-time-great Porsches, racking up wins across the world. Considered the race-ready evolution of the popular 964 Carrera RS, the RSR carried all of the requisite equipment needed to be dominant on the circuit.

This Speed Yellow example is one of just 51 built, and is presented in fantastic condition, thanks to no racing history or crashes.

1966 McLaren M1B

$275,000 – $325,000

Despite McLaren’s later success in the wild Can-Am series, the handsome M1B never saw much success on the track. The 4.5-liter Traco-Oldsmobile V-8 used initially proved to be uncompetitive against the mighty 6.0-liter Chevrolet motors, and even after a swap to a more powerful Chevrolet 5.4-liter V-8, the M1B still proved to be middle-of-the-pack.

Because of a lack of winning history, this little Can-Am roadster is relatively affordable, and would be the perfect vintage racing mule for worldwide competition.