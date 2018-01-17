Three Cool Concepts from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Concept cars are fun. While there isn’t a ton of futuristic models to check out at this year’s Detroit auto show, there are enough concepts to keep car and crossover geeks happy. Note to Ford—give us another Bronco concept already.

First up for the funkiest concept goes to the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept. The Q is a futuristic four-door, mid-size sedan that seems right at home on the set of a “Star Trek” flick.

It’s much cleaner than the other concepts at the show and it was named “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Designed Interior” at NAIAS by EyesOn Design.

The concept is powered by Infiniti’s VC-Turbo powertrain and offers next-level autonomous driving tech we are told. The white sedan looks all right to us—let hope they can deliver us one soon.

Next is the Nissan Xmotion Concept—a small SUV that looks like a big Chunky candy bar with wheels.

It also looks like one of Nissan’s “Star War” movie tie-in vehicles you’d see at any recent auto show. It just needs a few battle scars and a set of blasters and it’s good to go.

The Rogue-ish ride wears Samurai-like armor and its V-motion grille sports horizontal bars like blades. It rolls on 21-inch all-terrain tires and seats six.

Xmotion (pronounced cross motion) has a metallic wedge shape that looks mean, lean, and ready to fight its way across town to the mall. It also snagged an EyesOn Design award for “Innovative Use of Color, Graphics, or Materials.”

Nissan says the X-Motion previews the next generation for its compact SUVs—may the Force be with them.

Also at the show is the Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept that looks closer to reality than the rest of the bunch. But we also think it’s almost a dead ringer for our Four Seasons 2017 Infiniti QX30S crossover—right down to its rose copper metallic paint job.

However, the front spindle grille is all Lexus and it really seems to work here, especially all in black. It seats four and rolls on 22-inch wheels.

Inside gets cocoa and white leather trim that future Fidos are sure to love getting their muddy paws all over. It’s a semi-autonomous ride that we wouldn’t mind being driven around in—we’d maybe just paint it a different color.

Lastly, our honorable mention goes to Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), mostly for not naming its concept the Trumpchi. Instead, they brought a cool crossover—the Enverge—with two giant scissor wing doors and no side windows. Who really wants to look at the side of the road anyway?

The future is right in front of us.

All the concepts can be seen at this year’s auto show at Cobo Hall in Detroit through January 28.