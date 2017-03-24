Three Boutique American Watches Worth Checking Out

Car and watch enthusiasts share a deep appreciation for mechanical engineering, good design, and collectibility. Like cars, some watches are worth more adoration than others. If you’re looking for a new watch, it can be kind of overwhelming, considering the amount of options there are to pick from. To help you out, we took a look at some offerings from brands outside of the Swiss cartel, picking three that appeal to us both financially and aesthetically. Here are three watches from boutique American brands for under $2,000.

Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph

$1,800, Autodromo.com

Created to celebrate the Brooklyn-based brand’s fifth anniversary, the Monoposto Chronograph is Autodromo’s first mechanical chronograph. It uses a Seiko NE88 automatic chronograph movement and has long hands that sweep around a tachometer-style dial. There’s also a bright stripe painted on the inside of the front crystal, harking back to the redline marker on a prewar race car.

Detroit Watch Company M1-Woodward Chronograph

$1,850, DetroitWatchCo.com

Inspired by the road that cuts through the heart of Detroit and created by an accomplished automotive designer, the sharp M1-Woodward Chronograph is a fitting tribute to the Motor City. On the back of the watch is an engraved M1 road sign surrounded by the names of cities crossed by Woodward Avenue. Inside the watch beats a Swiss automatic chronograph movement, available with or without a caseback display.

Weiss Standard Issue Field Watch

$950 and up, WeissWatchCompany.com

The Weiss Standard Issue Field Watch is an American-made, all-occasion watch that incorporates classic field watch design with watchmaker Cameron Weiss’ unique finishing. All of the current Standard Issue models are hand-wound movements, but an all-new automatic variant is also available.