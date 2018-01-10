Things are Really Looking Up for Sunroofs

Rolls-Royce may offer a starlit headliner, but Harman is showing off a roof with different digital displays to match your mood. This is just one feature that the company is debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

The “MoodRoof” was made with autonomous vehicles in mind. As we shift from driving ourselves to letting the car take over more of the time, passengers can relax by choosing between a number of digital landscapes for the roof.

Harman says it’s the first automotive application of Quantum Dot or QLED technology, which is used on some of the latest big screen TVs from parent company Samsung.

Accompanying the MoodRoof is a feature that synchronizes music selections to a passenger’s schedule and energy level.

Through biometric feedback and accessing calendar and destination information, the car can determine what music fits best with the mood of the passenger.

Known for its sound systems, Harman is also displaying shape-shifting speakers and adaptive audio technology. One passenger can listen to one piece of music while another passenger in the same vehicle can listen to something completely different.

The look of the speakers can also change in real-time to match user preferences.