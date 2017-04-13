The Tuners and Police Cars of the 2017 New York Auto Show

The primary occupants of the ground floor of the Javits Center during the 2017 New York auto show are trucks, SUVs, and Buick. However, they share the space with some wild tuners (anchored by a Rays Wheels display), assorted classics, and even a backhoe. There are a few funky automaker truck and SUV creations down here as well.

The NYPD is here too, bringing a large display celebrating the department’s past and present fleet. In addition to much of the current white-and-blue lineup, which is an eclectic mix that includes Ford Fusions and smart fortwos, New York City’s finest brought multiple vintage rigs, including the B-body Chevrolet Caprice from the early-mid 90s, various Plymouths, and a command truck.

If you’re planning on attending the public days of the show, make sure to stop by and take a look once you’re done dreaming of (not) drag-racing the NHRA-banned Dodge Challenger Demon, going skiing in a 2018 Buick Regal TourX, or being cosseted in a 2018 Lincoln Navigator. It’s worth the time and should make for good social media fodder.