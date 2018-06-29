The Quail Announces Four Special Classes for Lamborghini, Lancia, Porsche, and RUF

Sorry, folks—not all car shows are created equal. I’m sure your local Cars and Coffee, nighttime mainstreet cruise, or municipal park concours makes for a great weekend, but when you’re looking to catch a glimpse of automotive crown jewels, the ultra-exclusive The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering is the crème-de-la-crème. It looks like this year’s soiree will be expectedly excellent—ahead of this year’s event, Quail organizers announced four special classes for Lancia, Lamborghini, Porsche, and RUF.

Each special category has its own sub-theme, centered on a particular model or milestone. 2018 marks seven decades of Porsche excellence, so expect a display covering the highest highs of the 356 family, including a 1951 356 Pre-A Split Window, 1958 Speedster, and 1965 C Coupe.

Lancia continues to gain ground on the show circuit with “The Great Lancias” category, Attendees should look forward to sipping bubbly amongst some of the Italian brand’s rally legends. Listen for the arrival of a 1974 Stratos HF Group 4, 1955 Aurelia B24S, and 1988 Delta Integrale 8V. The ever-enigmatic Lamborghini Espada is honored with a “50th Anniversary of the Espada and Islero” class, incorporating a whopping 21 examples on the showfield.

Legendary Porsche tuner RUF is the center focus of “The Alois Reunion.” Alois Ruf himself will be on-hand to present the new CTR amidst a group of historic RUF cars, including a CTR2 Sport, the first CTR “Yellowbird,” and RCT.

The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering takes place at the Quail Lodge on Friday, August 24, 2018.