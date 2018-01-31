A redhead sips a soda in the back of a pickup. A broken road ends on a cliff overlooking the ocean. A teenager plays an accordion while sitting on the tailgate of a truck. Aside from the beer and brats, here’s another great reason to visit Wisconsin—the Milwaukee Art Museum’s The Open Road: Photography and the American Road Trip exhibition.

The collection presents photography of the U.S. along its highways and captures our changing landscape that has been shaped by car culture and the tradition of the American road trip according to the museum.

Road trippers capture New Orleans in the 1950s, Reno in the 1960s, Palm Beach in the 1970s, and many more moments that are included in the exhibition and are likely to inspired your own journeys.

“We’re excited to bring the work of these eighteen photographers to the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts,” said Ariel Pate, assistant curator of photography, in a statement.

“Some will be familiar to our audiences, and some will be new discoveries, but what ties them together is that the car and the American road trip changed the way they took photographs.”

The Open Road showcases over 100 photographs taken from the 1950s to the present day. It features photographs by Robert Frank, William Eggleston, Stephen Shore, Joel Sternfeld, Alec Soth, Taiyo Onorato, Nico Krebs, and several other talented shutterbugs.

The Open Road will be on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum through April 22, 2018 in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts. Plan your own road trip today.