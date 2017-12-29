The Most Popular Automobile Stories of 2017

Want to know what’s the most popular automobile of the year for us? We’ll give you a hint—it’s starts with a “Z.”

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C8 “Zora” is the car we all can’t wait to drive and the rest of the cars on the list might surprise you too. Like the sexy new Toyota Camry was even more popular than the all-new Jeep Wrangler. Go figure.

Read on for more of our most popular surprises, drives, and reveals. We can’t wait to see what the New Year brings.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette C8 “Zora” and C7 ZR1: What to Expect

After seven generations of front-engine, rear-wheel-drive Chevrolet Corvettes, the C8 is switching to a mid-engine configuration. The C8 Zora is likely to be unveiled January 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, with production to begin in time for a fall ’18 release, possibly earlier.

—Automobile Magazine

20 Things You Didn’t Know About the 2018 Toyota Camry

The biggest debut of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the completely new 2018 Toyota Camry, got a lot of attention—understandably so. To learn more about the eighth-generation Camry, we spoke to Ian Cartabino, head of exterior design, and Masato Katsumata, global chief engineer for Camry.

—Chris Nelson

First Look: 2018 Honda Odyssey

Honda took a familiar path when it redesigned its venerable Odyssey minivan for the 2018 model year. Thanks mostly to a couple of strong character lines in the profile between the wheels, the 2018 Honda Odyssey, which was unveiled at the 2017 Detroit auto show, looks as long, low, and carlike as ever.

—Todd Lassa

First Look: 2018 Toyota Camry

Toyota’s eighth-generation Camry finally pulled into the spotlight at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Bigger, not beiger won us over.

—Ed Tahaney

First Drive: 2018 Range Rover Velar

The “Velar” in 2018 Range Rover Velar, named after the decoy badges used on prototypes of the first ever version of Land Rover’s boxy ’ute in 1969, is Latin for “veiled,” a leitmotif whose inscrutable modernity hits you over the head with its rampant subtlety.

—Basem Wasef

First Drive: 2018 Range Rover Velar U.S. Spec

You’ll be forgiven if the 2018 Range Rover Velar seems like a head-scratcher at first. After all, the newest member of the Land Rover family is about the same size as the extant and more expensive Range Rover Sport.

—Kirill Ougarov

2017 SEMA Show Hits, Misses, and Revelations

SEMA is always good for sporting unusual takes on automobiles. Here’s what we thought was rad, head scratching, and downright bad.

—Jonathon Klein & Billy Rehbock

755-Horsepower 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the Fastest, Most Powerful Vette Ever

It’s the return of the King Kong Corvette, a supercharged superstar with 755 horsepower. It’s the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1–the fastest, most powerful production Vette to ever scorch the pavement.

—Mike Floyd

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Revealed: AMG’s $2.5 Million Halo Hypercar

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar offers more than 1,000 horsepower of Formula One inspired, hybrid-electrified design at roughly $2.53 million a copy.

—Georg Kacher

Koenigsegg Came to Nevada to Beat Records and Did—The Inside Story of How 277.9 MPH Happened

Koenigsegg makes history in the desert on a closed state road with a customer car and we were there.

—J.K.

Ten Things You Need to Know About the JL 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Dig under the surface of the new-for-2018 JL Jeep Wrangler, and you’ll find the kind of details you should expect from a model that’s redesigned no more than once every decade.

—T.L.

2019 BMW Z4: What to Expect

BMW should have badged it Z3. Why? Because the new Z4 is in many ways a reincarnation of the first Z3 roadster that rolled off the line at the automaker’s Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory back in the mid 1990s.

—G.K.

Hello, Beautiful: BMW Concept Z4 Unveiled in Monterey

After letting the Z4 roadster wither on the proverbial vine for the last half decade, BMW finally gave us a preview of its upcoming replacement at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

—J.K.

First Look: 2018 Ford Expedition

Perhaps Ford bet that Dak Prescott would get the Cowboys to the Super Bowl, as it chose to unveil the new, aluminum-bodied 2018 Expedition in Dallas at the Cowboys’ new headquarters and training facility, a couple of days ahead of its official premiere at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

—T.L.

First Drive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Now, some 45 years since the introduction of the W116, the first car to be officially designated an S-Class, Mercedes-Benz is rolling out the latest version of what has become a time-tested benchmark of the luxury full-size sedan segment—the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

—Nelson Ireson

2017 Automobile All-Stars: The Winners

The voting was closer than in many years past, but in the end none of our crew disputed the results with much vigor. The six winners proved over the course of a week that they are undoubtedly special. These, then, are the 2017 Automobile All-Stars.

—A.M.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Wows Pebble Beach Crowd

Mercedes-Benz wants to yacht rock your world. Stuttgart unwrapped a stunning electric vehicle in Monterey, California—the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

—E.T.

First Look: 2018 Ford Mustang

Farewell, V-6 Mustang, we knew you entirely too well. For 2018, Ford performed a nip/tuck on its perennial sports coupe, giving it a new face, suspension, transmission, and a revised powertrain lineup.

—Conner Golden

The 2018 Honda Accord Wants You to Forget All About Crossovers

Even as it sells CR-Vs and HR-Vs in ever-increasing numbers, Honda isn’t stepping away from the shrinking but still-significant midsize sedan market. To better compete in a market that is moving further and further from traditional three-box sedans, the all-new 2018 Honda Accord offers a convincing blend of style, driving performance, technology, and practicality.

—Eric Weiner

BMW Concept 8 Series Heralds Production Version’s Arrival in 2018

When the original BMW 8 Series launched in 1989, it was anything but conventional. Wider and lower than the outgoing first generation 6 Series, the 8 Series made a statement with its wedge-like profile, narrow front grille, and available 12-cylinder engine that could be paired with a manual transmission.

—Rory Jurnecka

Barn Find DeLorean Among 700-Vehicle Collection to be Auctioned

When Ron Hackenberger bought his first car, a 1948 Studebaker, at just 15 years old, he likely didn’t realize that over half a century later he would amass a collection of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors that numbers over 700.

—R.J.

What It’s Like to Buy Your First Rolls-Royce

Marisa Mills takes delivery of her Wraith Black Badge at Steve Foley Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Northbrook, Illinois.

—C.N.

Zero to 60 Designs Gives the Tesla Model S a Radical Refresh

Forget the production hell of the Mesla Model 3. At last check Elon Musk was stuck in Level Nine. So instead, feast your eyeballs on the Zero TS by Zero to 60 Designs.

—E.T.