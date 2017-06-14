The Honda Civic Type R on Sale Now Priced at $34,775

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R – the most powerful production Honda ever sold in the U.S. – goes on sale today with a starting price of $34,775. This confirms the price we first saw on a leaked Monroney sticker.
The Civic Type R, the first Honda to use the Type R badge in the United States, produces 306 hp at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 with the automaker’s famous i-VTEC variable valve technology.
A short-throw six-speed manual transmission routes power to the front wheels and comes standard with a helical limited-slip differential. The track-spec Civic rides on black 20×8.5-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/30ZR20 Continental SportContact 6 high-performance tires. Stopping power is provided by four-piston Brembo calipers clamping down on 13.8-inch cross-drilled rotors up front and 12.0-inch rotors with single-piston calipers in the rear.
Handling prowess can be attributed to the dual-axis strut front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, exclusive Type R springs, bushings, damper mounting points, and front and rear anti-roll bars. The automaker’s Adaptive Damper System utilizes input from three on-board G sensors, four suspension sensors, and a steering angle sensor to continuously adjust damping force at all four corners.
Three selectable driving modes – Comfort, Sport, and +R – adjust the Civic’s Adaptive Damper System, steering, throttle response, and brakes to the driver’s preference. The automatic rev matching system has two settings, one for Comfort and Sport, and a more aggressive setting for the +R mode.
The Civic Type R is sold in one well-equipped Touring trim that comes standard with LED daytime running lights, headlights, taillights, fog lights, turn signals, and brake lights. The aerodynamics package consists of a front splitter, side winglets, air-stabilizing vents, a large rear wing, and roof-mounted vortex generators. Inside, the Type R receives a 7.0-inch display screen, a 7.0-inch driver information screen (with various performance displays), navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 540-watt, 12-speaker audio system. A lightweight all-aluminum hood and high-flow exhaust with three center-mounted exhaust tips are additional standard Type R performance features.
The 2017 Honda Civic Type R delivers an EPA-rated 22/28/25 mpg city/highway/combined, but that won’t stop anyone from buying the hottest hot-hatch ever to come from the land of the rising sun, or in this case, Honda’s plant in Swindon, England, where the Type R is currently built.
Source: Honda
