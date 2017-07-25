The FJ Company Sport Offers Classic Toyota Land Cruisers for Diehards

Looking for an old Toyota Land Cruisers but also want a little more horsepower and a few modern upgrades? The FJ Company of Miami, Florida has what you need.

Striking a fine balance between classic and modern, look no further than its latest offering, the FJ Company Sport — a complete rebuild of classic 1976 to 1983 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruisers.

For starters, the FJ Sport offers a newer Toyota 1FZ engine with 210 horsepower, electronic fuel injection, and a 5-speed manual transmission.

It also features upgraded front disc brakes, Old Man Emu suspension, and vintage A/C and heater systems.

Exterior is totally ‘80s and includes a period correct front grille, turning signals, bumper, mirrors, and badges.

Inside the refurbished classic ride features sport seats by Corbeau, rear jump seats, digital radio and cluster, and a standard steering wheel.

Options include rear back-up cameras, heated seats, LED lighting, and a premium sound system.

Choose between a traditional FJ40 or an FJ43 with a longer wheelbase to start and then you can add or customize until you are happy with your dream ride.

The FJ Sports are available in 18 factory colors from Matte White to Venetian Blue. A sample of recent builds including 1973, 1982, and 1984 FJ43 Sports can be seen in the gallery below.

Prices start at $90,000 for fully restored FJs and goes up — way up for more customized designs. Check out the company’s online configurator to build your fantasy FJ.

Photos courtesy of The FJ Company.