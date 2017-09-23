The Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R Race Car is Now For Sale

A cool $259,000 is the starting price of the race-ready Camaro GT4.R, now available for sale to the public. Based on the Camaro ZL1 production car, the GT4.R is built to meet global GT4 regulations thanks to Chevrolet’s technical partner Pratt & Miller Engineering, who constructs and sells the race car.

The two race teams that have purchased the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R have competed in and won races in the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge GTS Drivers, Manufacturers, and Team championships and the 2017 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series.

Chevrolet Racing developed and validated the Camaro GT4.R’s race-bred, dry-sump 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine that routes power through an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission with a pneumatic paddle shifting and an Xtac Salisbury-type differential. The V-8 features direct fuel injection, a custom carbon fiber intake, a custom camshaft, a Motec data acquisition system, a customized Bosch Motorsport MS6 ECU, and can be tuned to up to 480 hp. Added to the ZL1’s body are wider front fenders, a hood extractor, aerodynamic side skirts, lightweight carbon fiber doors and front fascia, a custom GT4 spec carbon fiber rear spoiler, GT4 spec front dive planes, and a GT4 spec carbon fiber front splitter. Keeping the Camaro on the track are 18-inch Forgeline one-piece forged alloy wheels shod in 305 tires front and rear, Brembo Motorsport six-piston front brake calipers, Brembo four-piston rear calipers, custom adjustable front and rear antiroll bars, and two-way adjustable Ohlins TTX-46 thru-shaft front struts and TTX-36 rear dampers.

The Camaro GT4.R’s minimum weight is 3131 pounds and all aerodynamics have been developed and tested on a full-scale rolling road and wind tunnel.

Those lucky enough to afford the price of the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R now have the chance to flog a real race car around their favorite race track, hopefully with a big smile on their face.