The Big Ass 2019 Honda Insight Photo Gallery

Greetings from sunny Minneapolis, Minnesota! We’re in town testing the all-new 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan, but we can’t tell you our driving impressions until next Wednesday, June 20. Do we love it or hate it? Tune in next week for our full review.

However, there are a few things we can tell you about the compact sedan that’s currently touted on the company’s website. The marque says, “the all-new Honda Insight delivers an impressive driving experience.”

Does it? Sorry, we have been sworn to secrecy but Honda states that the Insight is powered by the third generation of the company’s “innovative and efficient two motor hybrid system.”

It also claims that its Touring models offer 51 mpg in the city and LX/EX trims offer 55 mpg in the city. With gas prices creeping up—that’s stellar news.

“This sleek sedan boasts a low and wide stance, accented by Honda’s signature ‘flying wing’ grille and standard LED headlights with Auto-On/Off,” says Honda. Yep.

Standard goodies include 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch TFT digital driver’s meter, push button start, and a Honda Sensing package. The standard tech package includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition.

The five-seater is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly with an 8.0-inch audio touchscreen that includes a knob and hard keys. Yay.

It also has three driving modes—Econ, Sport, and EV. There’s 15 cubic feet of trunk space and 60/40 split rear seats that are standard on the EX and Touring trims.

Well, that’s all we can tell you for now. In the meantime, Honda says its okay to post this insightful photo gallery of images. The professional photos are from Honda and the rest are by yours truly. Enjoy and come back next week for the review.