/ The 911 on Six New BMW Emergency Vehicles

BMW introduced six special-purpose vehicles for fireman, police, and medics on the go at RETTmobil 2018 in Fulda, Germany this week. The specialist trade fair is now in its 18th year and is the first stop for European cops and docs to load up on the latest gear and coolest new rides from BMW and other international makers.

For this year’s extravaganza, the new BMW X3 is presented for the first time as a fire service command vehicle and an emergency ambulance. The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is also converted for ambulance duty and a BMW X1 is upgraded for firefighters.

Motorrad exhibits a BMW 750 GS police motorcycle and the brand’s Mini John Cooper Works show car also preps for Euro coppers. Get the 911 on them here.

BMW X3 xDrive20d

The BMW X3 gets fire engine red, neon yellow, and white paint with blue bug lights on top. It’s built as a fire service command vehicle and is pre-fitted with radio handsets, a 230-volt supply socket, two 12-volt power outlets, and a big fire extinguisher mounted in the back. Under the hood it packs a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that offers 190 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed transmission. It’ll scoot from 0-62 mph in 8.0-seconds and has a top speed of 132 mph.

2. BMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer

This Grand Tourer is designed for the emergency physician and sports neon orange and white paint. It features blue LED flashers in the grille, on the dash, and on top of the roof in a sleek mounted bar. The Sports Activity Tourer ambulance is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine that offers 190 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and has four-wheel drive.

3. BMW X3 xDrive20d

The neon orange and white BMW X3 wears blue flashing lights in the grille, dash, and a solo one on top. The ambulance is designed for the emergency physician and it features a Motorola radio system, three-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, and lumbar supports for the driver and co-driver. Now, that’s a big 10-4.

4. BMW X1 xDrive20d

The neon orange BMW X1 gets a splash of white and is made for first responders. It wears a big blue bug light on its roof and more LED flashers in the rear. It packs the same engine and transmission as the X3s. Be on the look out for an upgrade at an upcoming show near you.

5. BMW F 750 GS

This cool white, black, and orange motorcycle is designed for emergency services and cops. It offers plenty of LED flashers in blue and yellow and a loud ass police siren. It has two deep side-mounted luggage bags that can hold a fire extinguisher, helmets, and other gear. The motorcycle has heated grips, hand protectors, and a protective bar. It’s powered by a 2-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine with 77 hp and 61 lb-ft of torque. The 750 GS has a top speed of 118 mph. Hold on, I think we can outrun this one.

6. Mini John Cooper Works

This Mini moonlights as a police car. It looks like it was tagged by some graffiti punks, but it should still attract a good share of badge bunnies. Under the hood, it packs a turbo 2.0-liter four cylinder that delivers 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s likely mated to an eight speed-automatic and is the perfect ride for roll call.