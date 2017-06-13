NHTSA Grants Tesla Model X a 5-Star Crash Rating in Every Category

The Tesla Model X has been granted a five-star crash rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Not only did it score an overall five stars, but the SUV also earned five stars in every category and sub-category of testing, making it the first SUV ever to receive top ratings across the board, Tesla touts in a new release.

The Model X nabbed five stars in the main categories of front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. It also earned five stars in all sub-categories including front driver side, front passenger side, side crash driver side, side crash passenger side, front seat, combined rear seat, side barrier, overall side pole, and rollovers.

In the event of a serious crash, Model X occupants have an overall 93 percent chance of walking away without a serious injury. With that statistic, the Model X boasts the lowest probability of injury of any SUV ever tested by NHTSA. And other than the Model S, it has the lowest probability of injury among all cars NHTSA has ever tested.

On top of these stats, the Model X has the lowest rollover probability of any SUV on the road. According to Tesla, the Model X’s low center of gravity, achieved by a battery pack that’s mounted beneath the floor, ensures the Model X achieves an exceptional rating in this category.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not yet tested the Tesla Model X.

Despite the high safety marks from NHTSA, a major auto insurance company is raising rates on Tesla vehicles. AAA-The Auto Club Group made the decision when it looked at data from the Highway Loss Data Institute and found that the amount and cost of claims for the Model S and Model X are much higher than average, both in their respective categories and the overall population of vehicles. However, Tesla refuted the analysis, saying its cars are put up against incomparable vehicles.

Head to NHTSA’s website for more info.