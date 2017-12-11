Dutch Designer Dreams Up a Tesla Model S Wagon

Elon Musk has his hands full with Model 3 production, Tesla Semi truck orders, and the second generation Roadster. Currently there are no plans or time for the company to build a Tesla Model S Wagon.

Instead of waiting for the next Tesla project launch, London-based Niels van Roij Design studio and RemetzCar of Amsterdam stepped in to make a few lucky owners some very special Model S P90D station wagons they’ve dubbed Shooting Brakes.

Dutch designer Niels van Roij started with a client’s Tesla Model S for a one-off car.

“Design is the most important reason for purchase globally—regardless of the purchase price, gender or age of the buyer. So, we’ve invested a lot of time in the design process of our Shooting Brake, ” said Van Roij in a release.

“We started with writing the design strategy, after which the design research was initiated, then sketching began. The aesthetics of this conversion have been developed thoroughly by producing three design propositions, within which 16 different design themes were generated. Our research focused on benchmarking high end performance station cars, one-off vehicles and market trends.”

Now that first Shooting Brake is nearing completion, there are plans to create a limited series of 20 based on the new design.

“Based on this extensive design research, we developed the brand DNA for the Shooting Brake. The conversion merges seamlessly with the Tesla base vehicle, whilst clearly communicating though form, design language and materials that this is a tailor-made Shooting Brake,” said Van Roij.

“And of course we added a completely new sculpted rear-end, keeping the shoulders of the car alive, thus ensuring a bold stance.”

The first Tesla Model S Shooting Brake conversion is expected to make its debut in March.

Orders and deposits are being taken and pricing depends on conversion costs and options requested we are told.

We can’t wait to see the final version.