Tesla Model S P100D with New Factory Update Can Hit 60 MPH in 2.39 Seconds

Chinese-backed startup Faraday Future made big headlines last month when it announced its FF91 concept beat out Tesla in the 0-60 firearms race, cracking 60 mph in just 2.39 seconds. Elon must not have taken kindly to this, and thanks to a new “Ludicrous+” driving mode, a stock Tesla Model S beats the FF91 before the Nevada-based company has had time to bring its car to production.

Back in December of last year, Faraday launched a video of a camouflaged FF91 whipping a Ferrari 488 GTB on a drag strip, performing what FF claims was a 2.4-second 0-60 run. This was the capital figure at FF’s CES presentation this year, a clear jab at Tesla.

Now, following a recent system upgrade, the owner of a Tesla Model S P100D achieved a mighty 2.39 second sprint to 60, beating out the FF91. As the EV mavens at Electrek note, it’s crucial to note that the Tesla achieved this sprint in a factory-stock vehicle, while the FF91 prototype sported a partially stripped-down interior and has yet to make it to customer’s hands.

Check out the video to catch a glimpse of what 0-60 in 2.39 seconds looks like.