Elon Musk Announces Specs for Tesla Model 3 Performance Variant

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed specifications for two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions of the Model 3. The higher-performing version will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, but it won’t be cheap.

This performance car will boast a range of 310 miles, which is the same as the current Model 3 with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant with the long-range battery. That model, however, takes 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph, according to Tesla’s estimates, or 4.8 seconds in our tests. It also has a top speed of 140 mph, in contrast to the new performance variant that can reach 155 mph.

The Model 3’s claim to fame is its $35,000 starting price that makes it accessible to a broad range of consumers. But this performance variant will cost around $78,000, according to Musk—and that’s without Autopilot. Musk also claims it’s quicker than a BMW M3. If so, it’s going to have to outperform the Bimmer’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six rated at a standard 425 hp, or 444 hp with the Competition package.

Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot). Cost is $78k. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018

Tesla dual motor means there is a motor in front & a motor in rear. One is optimized for power & one for range. Car drives fine even if a motor breaks down. Helps ensure you make it to your destination & don’t get stuck on side of road in potentially unsafe conditions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018

Performance variants will launch a new black and white interior, Musk revealed. The interior theme will expand its availability in the Model 3 lineup as time goes on.

The non-performance variant of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 will cost a lot less. It will be available as a $5,000 option, and buyers will still be able to drive 310 miles on a single charge. Its 0-60 time climbs to 4.5 seconds, however, and top speed is 140 mph.

Cost of normal dual motor AWD option is $5k. Range is also 310 miles. Takes 0-60mph to 4.5 sec & top speed to 140 mph. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018

Deliveries of the dual-motor Model 3 start in July, Musk said in response to a question on Twitter.

Despite failing to meet its production targets for the Model 3 in the first quarter, Tesla aims to produce 5,000 units by the end of the second quarter. Production is really supposed to ramp up in the third and fourth quarters of the year, when Tesla expects to achieve full GAAP profitability.

2017 Tesla Model 3 pictured