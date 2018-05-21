/ News / Elon Musk Announces Specs for Tesla Model 3 Performance Variant
Dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed specifications for two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions of the Model 3. The higher-performing version will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, but it won’t be cheap.

This performance car will boast a range of 310 miles, which is the same as the current Model 3 with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant with the long-range battery. That model, however, takes 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph, according to Tesla’s estimates, or 4.8 seconds in our tests. It also has a top speed of 140 mph, in contrast to the new performance variant that can reach 155 mph.

The Model 3’s claim to fame is its $35,000 starting price that makes it accessible to a broad range of consumers. But this performance variant will cost around $78,000, according to Musk—and that’s without Autopilot. Musk also claims it’s quicker than a BMW M3. If so, it’s going to have to outperform the Bimmer’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six rated at a standard 425 hp, or 444 hp with the Competition package.

Performance variants will launch a new black and white interior, Musk revealed. The interior theme will expand its availability in the Model 3 lineup as time goes on.

The non-performance variant of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 will cost a lot less. It will be available as a $5,000 option, and buyers will still be able to drive 310 miles on a single charge. Its 0-60 time climbs to 4.5 seconds, however, and top speed is 140 mph.

Deliveries of the dual-motor Model 3 start in July, Musk said in response to a question on Twitter.

Despite failing to meet its production targets for the Model 3 in the first quarter, Tesla aims to produce 5,000 units by the end of the second quarter. Production is really supposed to ramp up in the third and fourth quarters of the year, when Tesla expects to achieve full GAAP profitability.

2017 Tesla Model 3 pictured

