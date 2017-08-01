Elon Musk Promises Tesla Model 3 Performance Variant for 2018. Probably.

If you’re just winding down from the hype of the Tesla Model 3, get ready to gear it back up again. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed plans for a performance variant of the new entry-level sedan.

When asked about a performance variant of the Model 3 on Twitter, Musk said it will probably arrive in the middle of 2018. But for now, he says, Tesla is adjusting to the production demands of the new offering.

Probably middle of next year. Focus now is on getting out of Model 3 production hell. More versions = deeper in hell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

According to Musk’s previous tweets, Tesla Model 3 production will ramp up to more than 1,500 units by September. In December, the company should be able to churn out 20,000 units per month. Boosting production will be crucial in filling a long backlog of orders. Those who reserve a new Model 3 today are looking at a 12-18-month wait time.

Since Tesla didn’t publish any output figures for the Model 3, we have no idea what a performance variant might entail, but it’s a sensible move. One possibility is the addition of a Ludicrous mode in tandem with the upcoming all-wheel-drive Dual Motor version is on the way.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter via Autocar