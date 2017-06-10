Tesla Model 3 Caught at a Supercharger

What has to be our best look yet at Elon Musk’s next big thing, the 2018 Tesla Model 3, comes courtesy of reddit user /u/WattLOL, who posted over two dozen photos of the upcoming electric car’s prototype after spotting it at a supercharger in Dublin, California, the rest of which you can see on Imgur.

As you can see, the Model 3’s charge port is in the back of the car, beneath the outer corner of the left headlight. Also noticeable is the significant gap between the hood and the front bumper — presumably a pre-production imperfection.

Tesla started production of Model 3 prototypes on February 20, so sightings around its Fremont factory should become more common. Over 370,000 deposits have been placed so far for the highly anticipated sedan. According to leaked documents, it will have at least a 215-mile range and will capable of hitting 60 mph in at least 5.6 seconds.