Tesla Model 3 Can Hit 60 MPH in 5.6 Seconds, Chart Reveals

A leaked chart has revealed a key stat about the upcoming Tesla Model 3. If this source is to be believed, the sedan should be able to hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

On Twitter, Model 3 Owners Club posted a chart comparing the Model S to the new Model 3. Responding to a user asking about the chart’s origins, the group says it has sources at Tesla who prefer to remain anonymous.

Official info on Model 3 from Tesla. You saw it here first!! #tesla #model3 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pJ9vvL1YUM — Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) May 22, 2017

Predictably, the Model 3 won’t be nearly as quick as the top-of-the-line Model S P100D Ludicrous+. Hitting 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, it’s the quickest production vehicle ever tested by our colleagues at Motor Trend. But for an entry-level sedan like the Tesla Model 3, a time of 5.6 seconds seems reasonable. A 2017 BMW 330i hit the 60-mph mark in 5.5 seconds in a recent MT test.

Production on the Tesla Model S is expected to begin in July, although plenty of orders have already poured in for the sexy small sedan. Tesla previously revealed that the Model 3 would achieve a range of around 215 miles, and the chart hints it will be at least a little higher. Prices will start at around $35,000 before government incentives. We hope to learn much more about the car in the coming weeks.