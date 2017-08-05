Tesla Drops Starting Price of Model X

Tesla has dropped the starting price of the Model X by $3,000, citing increased margins for the all-electric SUV.

“When we launched Model X 75D, it had a low gross margin. As we’ve achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers,” Tesla said in a statement to Electrek, which reported the news on Friday.

The base Model X 75D, equipped with standard all-wheel drive, now starts at $79,500, or $80,700 when factoring in destination fees. Now, Tesla has achieved its goal of making the Model X $5,000 more expensive than a Model S with similar options. A Model S with all-wheel drive starts at $75,700 including destination.

CEO Elon Musk says the Model X has reached production parity with the Model S. In base configuration, the Model X can travel 237 miles on a single charge and hit 60 mph in an estimated 4.9 seconds. At the top end, the P100D that costs north of $145,000 can reach 289 miles and zip to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Tesla has increased the value proposition of the Model X in other ways, too. As Electrek points out, the automaker has added more premium features as standard features on the Model X P100D as well as the Model S P100D. On lesser Model X trims, the Premium Upgrades package is a $6,000 option.

New Model X prices follow a host of changes to the Model S. Earlier, Tesla ditched the base Model S 60 and 60D. The new cheapest version became the 75 with the larger 75 kilowatt-hour battery, and Tesla dropped prices on that model by $7,500.