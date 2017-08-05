Tesla Drops Starting Price of Model X

Tesla has dropped the starting price of the Model X by $3,000, citing increased margins for the all-electric SUV.
“When we launched Model X 75D, it had a low gross margin. As we’ve achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers,” Tesla said in a statement to Electrek, which reported the news on Friday.
The base Model X 75D, equipped with standard all-wheel drive, now starts at $79,500, or $80,700 when factoring in destination fees. Now, Tesla has achieved its goal of making the Model X $5,000 more expensive than a Model S with similar options. A Model S with all-wheel drive starts at $75,700 including destination.
CEO Elon Musk says the Model X has reached production parity with the Model S. In base configuration, the Model X can travel 237 miles on a single charge and hit 60 mph in an estimated 4.9 seconds. At the top end, the P100D that costs north of $145,000 can reach 289 miles and zip to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
Tesla has increased the value proposition of the Model X in other ways, too. As Electrek points out, the automaker has added more premium features as standard features on the Model X P100D as well as the Model S P100D. On lesser Model X trims, the Premium Upgrades package is a $6,000 option.
New Model X prices follow a host of changes to the Model S. Earlier, Tesla ditched the base Model S 60 and 60D. The new cheapest version became the 75 with the larger 75 kilowatt-hour battery, and Tesla dropped prices on that model by $7,500.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.