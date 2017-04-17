Tesla Model S 75 Drops Price by $7,500

Tesla stopped accepting orders on the Model S 60 yesterday, which means the new base version of the sedan comes standard with a stronger 75-kilowatt-hour battery. To keep starting prices low for the sedan lineup, Tesla is now asking $7,500 less for the Model S 75 than it did before it became the base model.

As reported by Electrek, the Model S now starts at $69,500, just $1,500 more than the previous base model with the 60-kWh battery. For this extra money, base-model buyers upgrade from 210 miles to 249 miles of range, as estimated by the EPA. For all-wheel-drive models, the standard range moves from 218 miles to 259 miles.

As part of the pricing changes, Tesla buyers get a few new standard features. An automatic rear power liftgate is now standard, as is the all-glass roof that was previously an extra $1,500. However, the smart air suspension is no longer an option on the 75-kWh model.

Those who already bought the 60-kWh version may be feeling some envy toward buyers of the new base model. But luckily for these customers, the price of upgrading from a 60-kWh battery to a 75-kWh battery has dropped $7,000 to just $2,000. With this change, 60-kWh owners still end up saving some money compared to the new 75-kWh price.

A Tesla spokesperson confirmed the updates in a statement to AUTOMOBILE. “Periodically we have adjusted pricing and available options to best reflect the value of our products and our customers’ preferences,” Tesla says. “Today’s updates include slight price decreases to our 75, 75D, and 90D models to account for the discontinuation of our 60-kWh models.”

The automaker also warned of small price increases for the 100D and P100D models starting next week. “Price increases for our 100D and P100D models will take effect on April 24, 2017 to best accommodate customers already in the order process, while price decreases for 75, 75D, and 90D models will take effect today,” Tesla said in the statement.

Tesla discontinued its 60-kWh battery due to an apparent lack of demand. Because most customers ended up ordering the equivalent to a 75-kWh model, the company made the decision to cut the 60-kWh version and thereby simplify the ordering process.

Previous Tesla Model S 60 pictured below.