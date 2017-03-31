Tesla Introduces Sketch Pad Feature for Center Touchscreen

Once again, Tesla has released a completely random Easter Egg feature as part of a software update. This latest one will appeal to your inner artist, or at the very least help you pass the time if you’re stuck at a charging station.

Tesla drivers can now doodle on the car’s center touchscreen and share their drawings with others. Tap on the Tesla logo three times, and the touchscreen turns into a full-on sketch pad. Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk clued in Tesla drivers to the new feature and posted some of the sketches that users have created.

If you just downloaded V8.1, tap the the T on center screen three times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2017

Made today on Tesla sketch pad pic.twitter.com/Z8dFP2NN41 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2017

In the past, Tesla has introduced a host of fun Easter egg features. In addition to a feature that prompted the Model X’s headlights to synchronize to music last year, Tesla introduced Ludicrous Easter-egg modes to improve performance on Tesla P100D vehicles.

We hear the newest Software 8.1 introduces not only the sketch pad but also improvements to Autopilot Hardware 2. Updates to Summon allow drivers to park their cars via either the Tesla mobile phone app or the key fob. Drivers can now engage Autosteer at 80 mph, up from a previous top speed of 55 mph. Of course, drivers should still keep their hands on the wheel and be prepared to take control at all times.

Source: Elon Musk via MarketWatch