Tesla Semi Truck Reveal Delayed

Tesla originally planned to debut its electric semi truck this month, but apparently those plans have been pushed back. Although it hasn’t finalized a reveal date, Tesla is tentatively planning to introduce the new truck on October 26. CEO Elon Musk announced the news on Twitter this week.

Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2017

We don’t know much about the truck, but Musk says it will be capable of long hauls. Last month, Reuters reported that the vehicle could travel 200-300 miles on a single charge, citing a source outside Tesla. The EV maker hasn’t announced a range estimate for its electric big rig.

Musk has said the electric semi will substantially reduce the cost of cargo transport while increasing safety. The truck will likely incorporate some form of Autopilot self-driving technology.

Meanwhile, Cummins beat Tesla to the punch by introducing an electric semi truck of its own. That truck has a 140-kilowatt-hour battery with an estimated range of around 100 miles, but additional packs can expand range to a full 300 miles.

Back in April, when Musk announced the semi truck reveal date for September, he also said a pickup truck would debut within 18 to 24 months. That puts the reveal within the 2018-2019 time frame, although it’s unclear if Tesla is still on track with this schedule.

Tesla has also expressed interest in debuting an electric bus in the future. A compact SUV called the Model Y is also in the cards, as is a next-generation Roadster.