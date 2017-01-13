Tesla Tells Supercharger Space Hoggers to Pay Up

Tesla has announced what it will charge owners for using its Supercharger stations. Tesla vehicles ordered after January 15, 2017, will come with 400 kWh of Supercharging credit annually every year on the anniversary of the car’s delivery, which should be good for around 1,000 miles. Should drivers go over the 400-kWh limit, they will be charged a fee for using the Supercharger network.

Pricing will be fixed in North America and other countries, but depending on the region owners will be paying per kWh or per minute, depending on local government regulations. Tesla said in a blog post that it’s working with regulators to update regional rules so that it can universally charge per kWh, which it says is the “fairest way to pay for the exact energy used.” According to Tesla, using Superchargers will still be cheaper than buying gas, stating that a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles will only cost $15 and one from Los Angeles to New York will cost $120. The EV automaker says that it intends to continue development of the Supercharger network, with plans to expand the network’s capacity and improve accessibility.

Last year, we reported that starting in 2017, Tesla will begin charging a fee for using its Supercharger network to fund its expansion and improve its user experience. In addition, Tesla also announced that it would start collecting an “idle fee” for cars plugged in at a Supercharger but no longer charging. The idle fee for these space hoggers is $0.40 per minute, but the automaker says that it will waive it if the vehicle’s owner moves it within a five-minute time frame.