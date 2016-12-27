Automobile’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2016

Finally, after a few ups and so, so many downs, the wild and tumultuous year of 2016 is coming to a close. While you’re bundled up inside your house escaping this year’s Polar Vortex, enjoy 2016’s “Greatest Hits” from us at AUTOMOBILE. Here are the top 10 most-read articles of the past year.

1. Brabus Turns Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into “Business Lounge”

No matter the month, no matter the year, we couldn’t seem to shake our coverage of this Brabus “Business Lounge.” Brabus went far beyond the traditional aftermarket conversion vans for this one, adding four reclining thrones to the rear passenger compartment. This van is designed for a team on the move, packing eight USB charge ports and multiple outlets for laptops. A large TV and in-board Wi-Fi is packaged in as well. No price was given, but we’re sure it isn’t cheap.

2. 5 Things to Know about the 2017 Honda Ridgeline

We love the 2017 Honda Ridgeline, and we’re glad to see you do too. It’s the anti-truck truck that won our hearts with its refined powertrain, unparalleled in-class comfort, and bucketful of useful standard features. Here are five little tidbits you might not find in the press release from its 2016 Detroit auto show debut.

3. 2017 Chrysler Pacifica: New Look, New Name, New Hybrid Powertrain

The Chrysler minivan is back in a big way, and our coverage of the Pacifica’s debut was a hit. Many have tried and failed to make a minivan that excites, but it took the company that invented the segment back in the 1980s to reinvent it again. Head over to the article to learn what made the Pacifica one of the best debuts of 2016.

4. Lexus, Toyota, Audi, Mazda Top Consumer Reports Reliability Survey

Despite our love for old, fast, oily metal, it’s nice to see our regular consumer coverage garnering so much interest. The title of the article says it all, with Consumer Reports sending Lexus, Toyota, Audi, and Mazda to the top of its reliability chart. Want to know what came in dead last? Hop on over to the article.

5. 2016 Detroit Auto Show Hits, Misses, and Revelations

Given the level of buzz generated by the 2016 Detroit auto show debuts, it’s no surprise that our “Hits, Misses, and Revelations” roundup proved popular. Nothing was sacred, nothing was safe. We discussed everything from the big-name debuts like the Mercedes E-Class and Infiniti Q60 down to the latest wild and weird offering from Fisker.

6. The 100 Coolest Cars at Barrett-Jackson’s 2016 Scottsdale Auction

Whew, this was a big one. We usually reserve our auction coverage to less than 15 cars, but for Barrett-Jackson’s 2016 Scottsdale auction, we couldn’t help ourselves. Go pick your favorite chunk of haute metal from our Scottsdale mega gallery.

7. Buick Avista Concept Stuns Detroit With Gorgeous Design, 400-HP Engine

This year’s Detroit auto show had it all, especially in the form of spectacularly handsome coupes. Lexus dropped our jaws with the concept-into-production LC 500, Infiniti evolved a classic with the new Q60, BMW answered purists’ fevered chants with the M2, and Buick blew our minds with spectacular Avista concept. Under the gorgeous front hood beat a twin-turbocharged, 400-hp V-6 from the Cadillac CT6. When you stick your head on the inside of the cabin, you’ll see the engine is hardly the best part about the car. Head over to our coverage to see what we’re on about.

8. Five Things to Know About the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Are you noticing a trend here? Mazda’s newest take on the popular hard-topped NC Miata from the last generation of the roadster garnered quite the interest. At the coupe’s debut, we extracted five tidbits about the car and its fancy retractable targa top for you to enjoy.

9. Audi vs. BMW vs. Mercedes-Benz in the Modern Era

Marc Noordeloos turned his very experienced and very critical eyes toward ze Germans in this edition of his popular “No Filter” column. He compares the state of the three German luxury automakers, so head over to the column to see his thoughts.

10. 2017 Porsche Panamera: First Ride

Last but certainly not least, our ride in the stunningly complex and cutting-edge 2017 Porsche Panamera had readers chomping at the twin-turbocharged, four-door bit to check out Porsche’s newest cruise missile for four.