Techart’s Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Package to Debut in Geneva

Techart is bringing its refined Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The pampered Panamera makes its world premiere in Switzerland and looks like another winner from the German tuning shop.

For the big show, the Panamera Sport Turismo receives the Grand GT Supreme styling package by Techart that includes 22-inch Formula IV wheels, a sport exhaust system with titanium/carbon-fiber tailpipes, and a sweet Racing Green custom paint job.

Under the hood, Tecthart tweaked the power to boost the Panamera Turbo’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine to 640 hp (up from 550 hp) and 664 lb-ft (up from 567 lb-ft) of torque. The company also touts a 0-62 mph run time of 3.4 seconds for its stylish super wagon.

Inside gets more Grand GT treatments and plenty of embossed Nappa leather with multi-color stitching over nearly everything including the steering wheel, door panels, and foot wells.

Also on display at the company’s Geneva show floor include a Carbon Fiber Sport Package for the Porsche 911 GT3, Techart’s GTstreet R Cabriolet based on the 911 Turbo S, and a power kit for the Macan Turbo.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but a 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo will set you back at least $155,050 for starters. This year’s Geneva motor show runs from March 8-18.