Techart’s Magnum Sport Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Offers 720 Horsepower

To celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary, Techart is offering a Magnum Sport Edition for those seeking an even more potent Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.

For starters, the German tuning shop bumped the power output of the twin turbocharged 4.8-liter V-8 engine up a couple of notches — from the SUV’s healthy 570 horsepower to a Hellcat-ish 720 horsepower. Torque output receives a similarly healthy increase, going from 590 lb-ft to a whopping 678.

Techart says power is delivered in two stages: during normal operation, 650 horsepower is available under full load. But when you hit the Cayenne Turbo’s “Sport” button, the full 720 horses are unleashed between 5,400 and 6,000 rpm.

Despite the added muscle, the Cayenne Turbo’s 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds remains the same. There are also power kits available for the Cayenne GTS, Diesel, and Turbo models, but they don’t come anywhere near the output of the Turbo S version.

Exterior modifications include a three-part front splitter, and additional winglets for the air intakes. A carbon-fiber front apron and splitter are also available.

The hood is replaced with a bulging carbon-fiber one with two air outlets. The bigger hood is available in the original paint color, or in a matte or high-gloss carbon-fiber finish.

On the side, wheel arch extensions add air ducts for the front wheel wells and give the SUV a racier appearance from the sides.

Around back, the new kit features a rear diffuser, side air outlets, and a roof spoiler. Techart sport exhaust systems are available with new carbon-fiber sport tailpipes and its sweet sounds can be heard on the company’s teaser video above.

It all rolls on 22-inch Techart Formula IV wheels with color-coordinated brake calipers. Chassis options available include a Techart Air Suspension Module with an Automatic Parking Level mode. This feature lowers the body automatically when the vehicle is parked and locked.

Inside the Cayenne gets a handcrafted interior filled with a combination of leather and Alcantara, decorative stitching, a three-spoke sport steering wheel, and some carbon-fiber bits and trim.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but see the company’s site for more details.