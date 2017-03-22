Techart GTstreet R Cabriolet is a New Spin on a Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible

Need more power, flair, and carbon-fiber bits for your Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet? Techart, the German tuning shop, has got you covered.

Techart unveiled a new body version of its GTstreet R Cabriolet that’s based on the drop-top Porsche 911 Turbo.

It’s not all show either. The kit boosts the convertible’s total power output from 540 hp to 711 hp and 678 lb-ft of torque.

Techart’s upgrade allows the drop top to now scoot from 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds. It also bumps up the top speed to 211 mph — up from 198 mph from a stock 991 turbo.

Its sporty new aerokit includes wind tunnel tested carbon-fiber bits to help with handling by increased down force. It features an active front spoiler lip, carbon front fenders, and carbon side skirts.

Techart offers an optional nose lift front axle system that provides 2.4 inches of additional ground clearance at the front axle at the push of a button. That will come in handy for tackling parking garages and speed humps around town. It seems like a smart investment.

Around back, the GTstreet R cabriolet receives extended wheel arches, carbon air intakes, and a big, active rear wing above the engine lid. It looks badass.

Inside, the dashboard, center console, roof liner, sun visors, and door pillars are covered in your choice of leather or Alcantara. Optional carbon-fiber bits are available for the trim, panels, and sport seat panels.

Each model gets a milled signet with a sequential number on its lid for the glove box. An exclusive handmade GTstreet R wallet is also included to stylishly store the vehicle’s paperwork.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but if you can afford the $171,500 base price of the 911 Turbo Cabriolet itself, you can probably swing the upgrade.