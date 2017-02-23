TAG Heuer Launches Slightly Smaller 43mm Carrera 01 Chronograph

Two years ago, TAG Heuer wiped the slate clean for its popular Carrera watch lineup with the release of the controversial Carrera 01 chronograph. The skeletonized chronograph was quite the departure from the classical-minded Carreras from yore, especially considering the 45mm size. Now, for those who might not be comfortable with the dinner-plate proportions of the 45mm Carrera 01, the Swiss watchmaker offers the same watch in a slightly downsized 43mm case.

Despite the downsizing, the smaller Carrera 01 packs the same complexity and value-for-money that put the bigger model on the map. Like the full-sized version, the 43mm sports a twelve-piece titanium case, framed by polished ceramic bezels available in three different colors. Inside, the same Carrera 01 movement ticks away, returning the same 50-hour power reserve.

It’s a step in the right direction, but some Heuer purists might be better off hoarding their vintage Carreras and Autavias. With the legendary Jean-Claude Biver at the helm of the brand, TAGs will continue to evolve into what can be seen as affordable Hublot alternatives. That might not sit well with longtime brand loyalists, but will hopefully sell by the truckload and bring legions of new buyers to TAG.

When the 43mm TAG Heuer Carrera 01 goes on sale, it will carry a price tag of $5,350. The new smaller Carrera 01s make their official debut at this year’s Baselworld show later next month.