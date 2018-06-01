T Sportsline’s Project Malibu Tesla Model S P100D

While you are waiting for your Tesla Model 3 to finally arrive—you might want to consider bespoking a Model S or X instead.

T Sportline of West Hollywood, California bills itself as the “World’s First Tesla Tuner” and has modified them from mild to wild for the past five years.

The tuner’s recent creation is called Project Malibu—it’s a P100D satin black beauty with a completely new bespoke interior reupholstered in white leather. The combination looks fantastic and reminds us of a tasty black and white cookie.

The Model S’s owner contacted the T Sportline before ordering his Tesla from Fremont, which was mostly a stock P100D with puny 19-inch wheels and a sad bargain basement cloth interior.

Its wheels were swapped with the tuner’s 21-inch forged ones ($7,200) that are nearly 20 percent lighter than Tesla’s Twin Turbines T Sport claims.

The exterior received a chrome delete package in satin black ($1,800), an air suspension kit ($500), and a gloss carbon-fiber sport package ($3,900) that includes a front apron, rear diffuser, and spoiler.

Inside the entry level dark ash cloth interior was ripped out and replaced with five hides of Bentley’s Linen color leather (at least $12,000 and up). Seat backs and sides were finished in gloss carbon fiber ($2,500.)

Additionally the Model S received an Audiophile Sound Upgrade ($10,500) that includes 13-speakers and a banging amplifier with over 1,300 watts of power.

The results look great and it takes about six weeks for the turnaround. Just expect to spend at least $60,000 to transform your Tesla into something like the Project Malibu.