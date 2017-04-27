Swedish Man’s Sprawling Collection is a Vintage Volvo Treasure Trove

Vintage Volvos seem to be one of the best kept secrets in the classic marketplace, commanding far, far less than contemporary BMWs, Mercedes, and Alfa Romeos. It’s not for a lack of verve, either, considering the swoopy P1800 and well-proportioned 122 Amazon, along with a well-documented history of successful rally competition. Despite a lack of market recognition, dedicated Volvo collectors are fairly plentiful, as evident from one Swedish man’s hoard of parts and cars.

First featured by Barnfinds, the collection is the result of a decades-long passion on the part of the owner, a retired used car salesman. He spent years compiling the cars and parts together, stockpiling them in a location that was eventually filled to the brim with old Swedish metal. Recently, he moved the collection to a disused iron mill that has stood since the 18th century, an endeavor that took two years to complete.

Forget the S90 and XC60 – the vast majority of the cars and parts are at least 50 or 60 years old. If you’re in need of parts for a 544, 120 Amazon, 444, or 140, this is Volvo Eden.

Despite the size and scale of the trove, the owner is reportedly able to identify where and when each car and component came from. It’s a living collection as well, considering he still sells and buys new treasures all the time.

Head over to Barnfinds to check out Sweden’s secret Volvo stash.